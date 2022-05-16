Kansas City Snags First Win of 2022

Kansas City, KS - The Kansas City Monarchs (1-2) fell in their first two games of the 2022 season, but got back on track Sunday afternoon with an impressive 10-3 victory over the visiting Sioux City Explorers (2-1). The Monarchs offense exploded late to solidify the win.

The Monarchs placed the ball into LHP Lewis Thorpe's hands, making it his Monarchs debut. The Fort Myers, Florida stayed aggressive in the strike zone through all 4.2 innings, but gave up a few hits and runs along the way.

The Kansas City Monarchs struggled offensively in the first two games, but were able to strike first in the second inning of the weekend finale. Matt Adams, former 10 year

big-leaguer and World Series Champion, blasted his first home run of the season to open up the scoring (1-0). Moments later Jan Hernandez was driven in by a linedrive single from David Thompson (2-0).

The Explorers were quick to answer back though as they scratched three runs across in top of the third inning by way of two doubles and a single (2-3).

Thorpe exited after 4 â  innings, surrendering four hits, three runs, three walks, and struck out four Explorers. He was replaced by Kansas native, Brock Gilliam.

Things remained the same until Jan Hernandez came up big in the sixth. Hernandez's ground ball single up the middle drove in Guerrero to knot things up (3-3). From that point on it was all Monarchs.

The Kansas City offense rattled off eight runs between the sixth and eighth to cruise to a commanding 10-3 victory. Six players for the Monarchs recorded a double, and Matt Adams hit the second home run by the team of the season. Jan Hernandez, Darnell Sweeney, and David Thompson all recorded multi-hit games as well.

Joe Calfapietra called Jameson McGrane out of the Swope Health Bullpen to come in and close things out in the final inning. Keep in mind, McGrane was also the closing pitcher for the 2021 American Association Championship game a season ago. McGrane made quick work of three Sioux City hitters, striking out one, helping the Monarchs get that first taste of victory this season.

The next Monarchs game will be this Tuesday (5/18) evening back at Legends Field against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, a rematch of last year's American Association Championship. The game can be heard on the Monarchs Broadcast Network with the pre-game beginning at 6:30 p.m. and the video stream airing on aabaseball.tv.

Tickets to all Monarchs games can be purchased by calling 913-328-5618 or by visiting monarchsbaseball.com. For additional information or interview requests, members of the media may contact the Monarchs Media Relations Department at (817) 739-3693. Stay tuned to monarchsbaseball.com. and the Monarchs Facebook and Twitter pages for updates throughout the season.

WP: Jordan Martinson (1-0)

LP: Blain Hardy (0-1)

S: N/A

