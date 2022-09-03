Kansas City Monarchs Game Information

The Monarchs play game two of a four game series with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks tonight at 6p at Legends Field in KCK. With the loss last night the Monarchs now trail Fargo by two games with three to play. Both teams are post season bound with the site and opponent yet to be determined. The post season will begin Wednesday September 7th.

RUNAWAY: The Monarchs have score 673 runs this season and broke their own franchise and American Association mark of 667 runs set last season. That total is also a new American Association record.

LEAGUE LEADERS: The Monarchs lead the American Association at the plate hitting .293. The team also leads runs scored (673), home runs (161), OBP (.383) and OPS (.888). While the Monarchs are known for the long ball, they are second in triples with 22. The team has 377 extra base hits so far this season. On the hill the club has the second lowest ERA at 4.44 and tops in strike outs (938) and first in WHIP (1.38).

MONARCHS EXTRAS

REIGN REBORN: The old Kansas City T-Bones franchise was sold to Mark Brandmeyer following the 2019 season. With the 2020 season postponed the ownership took the opportunity to rebrand the ball club. On January 21, 2021 #reignreborn returned with the announcement from the Negro Leagues Museum President, Bob Kendrick, that a partnership had come together with the Kansas City T-Bones for the team to be known going forward as the "Kansas City Monarchs Baseball Club." The long-anticipated name change and terms of the agreement were revealed in a press conference at the museum with Kendrick, T-Bones owner, Mark Brandmeyer, NLBM Board members and city officials all in attendance. The team that took the field in the former T- Bone's stadium in 2021, now known as Legends Field are now known as the Kansas City Monarchs. 8/16

ABOUT THE MUSUEM: Established in a one-room office in 1990, the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum (NLBM) is a privately funded, not- for-profit organization dedicated to preserving and celebrating the rich history of African-American baseball and its profound impact on the social advancement of America. In 2006, the United States Congress designated the NLBM as "America's National Negro Leagues Baseball Museum."

Where History Touches Home-The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum (NLBM) is the world's only museum dedicated to preserving and celebrating the rich history of African-American baseball and its impact on the social advancement of America. The privately funded, 501 c3, not-for-profit is located in the heart of Kan sas City, Missouri's Historic 18th & Vine Jazz District. The NLBM operates two blocks from the Paseo YMCA where Andrew "Rube" Foster established the Negro National League in 1920. The NLBM opened its doors to the public in a tiny, one-room office space in 1991 with a dream of building a permanent facility that would pay rightful tribute to America's unsung baseball heroes. In November of 1997, under the leadership of its late chairman John "Buck" O'Neil, that dream became a reality when the NLBM moved into its new 10,000 square-foot home inside a cultural complex known as the Museums at 18th & Vine. Since that time, the NLBM has welcomed more than 2-million visitors and has become one of the most important cultural institutions in the world for its work to give voice to a once forgotten chapter of baseball and American history.

MONARCHS HISTORY: Kansas City Monarchs Owned by J.L. Wilkinson, a white businessman, the Monarchs were one of the best known and most successful black teams. The Monarchs captured a total of ten pennants, tying the Homestead Grays for the most flags by any Negro League team, and suffered only one losing season during their entire association with the Negro Leagues. And that season was during World War II, when the roster was decimated by the loss of players to military service. The Monarchs also hold the distinction of having won the first World Series ever played between opposing leagues, both in the initial World Series in 1924 between the Negro National League and the Eastern Colored League, and again in the reinstated World Series in 1942 between the Negro National League and the Negro American League.

A charter member of the Negro National League, they played through the 1930 season, winning pennants in 1923-1925 and 1929 while never experiencing a losing season. They narrowly missed a fourth straight pennant in 1926, when they won the first half title but lost a bitter nine game playoff to the Chicago American Giants by dropping a doubleheader on the last day. The Monarchs played in the first two World Series ever played, facing the Hilldale team on both occasions.

After dropping out of the league they played independent ball until joining the Negro American League as a charter member in 1937 and remaining even after the league lost its major status. During the first six seasons (1937-1942) they won five pennants, missing only in 1938.

After the return of many of their best players, who had been called to service during World War II, they annexed another flag in 1946. In 1942, the first World Series since 1927 was played between the Monarchs and the Homestead Grays, with the Monarchs sweeping the Grays in four straight games. In 1946 the Monarchs lost a tough seven game Series to the Newark Eagles.

In 1948 the Monarchs won the second half of the split season but lost a seven game play off to the Birmingham Black Barons for the pennant and thereby missed a chance to appear in the last Negro World Series ever played. Following that World Series, the Negro National League folded and the Negro American League absorbed some of the franchises and expanded into division play. The Monarchs won the first half title in 1949 and annexed a division title in 1950. Wilkinson had sold the franchise after the 1948 season to Tom Baird, who continued to operate the Monarchs through the 1950s, but by then the league was strictly a minor league operation.

Source: James A. Riley, The Biographical Encyclopedia of the Negro Baseball Leagues, New York: Carroll & Graf Publishers, Inc., 1994.

EXTRA EXTRA: The Monarchs have 376 extra base hits this season passing last years total of 360 hit by the club. It is the first time the Monarchs have had back-to-back 300 plus extra base hit seasons since 2010 and 2011. The 371 was the franchise high broken Wednesday night.

FIVE IN A ROW: Under the direction of Joe Calfapietra, the team has finished above .500 four straight seasons and will once again hit that mark this season with the record currently 61-34. The franchise has never been above back-to-back seasons in either city prior to his arrival of .500 seasons.

The T-Bones did reach the post season three straight seasons from 2008-2010 but only in 2010 did the team finish above .500. Top 5 All-time win marks: 2021 - 69-31 2018 - 62-37 2022- 62-34 2019 - 58-42 2010 - 58-42 2017 - 57-43 2012 - 51-39

AUGUST: The Monarchs began the month 2-8 after 10 games but went 15-3 after that to finish 17-11 for the month. It was the 13th time the franchise had won at least 16 games.

The Monarchs tops months in franchise history: July 2021 24-7 August 2019 23-8 August 2021 21-8 July 2018 19-9 June 2015 16-8 June 2018 17-9 July 2015 17-10 August 2022- 17-11 July 2011 17-11 August 2018 17-12 July 2017 16-10 June 2017 16-11

MONARCHS FLASHBACK: On September 3, 1924, the Kansas City Monarchs defeated the Fort Scott Base Team in Stockton, Missouri by a 3-0 score. The Monarchs over came 13 strikeouts by lefty ace "Doc" Gus Steward in the win. Steward scattered three hits but the Monarchs scratched out three runs on the three hits thanks to the shoddy fielding of the locals. Joe Rogan would go on to tell the local scribes that the lefty was the best arm that they had seen during the season. The Monarchs came into the game with seven straight wins over the Kansas City Blues and took advantage of the miscues to win the game.

K'S O'PLENTY: The Monarchs pitching staff pushed their season total strikeouts to 938 last night. The league mark for a single season is 943 set last season by Chicago. The Monarchs need 6 strikeouts over the last two games to pass that mark. Last Monday the club reached the 900 mark for the first time in franchise history . The Monarch's pitching staff has reached the 800 strike out mark in each of the last five seasons the team has played including a then franchise high 897 in 2017. The franchise had never hit more than 653 which is the high set in 2004.

POST SEASON 2022: The American Association implemented a new playoff format for this season.

The top four teams from each division will make the post season, with three rounds to determine the winner of the Miles Wolff Cup. The regular season East and West Division champions will pick their first round Division Playoff Series opponent among the other three playoff teams in their division. The post-season will begin with four Division Playoff Series on Wednesday, September 7. The best-of-three format will see the lower seed host Game 1.

Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) will shift to the home ballpark of the higher seed on September 9 & 10. Following a travel day, the East and West Division Championship Series get started on Monday, September 12. This round is also a best-of-three format with the lower seed hosting Game 1, with Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) again moving to the home ballpark of the higher seed. Those games will be played on September 14 & 15. The Miles Wolff Cup Finals open on Saturday, September 17 at the home of the lower seed. Game 2 of the best-of-five series will take place Sunday, September 18. The Wolff Cup Finals shift to the stadium of the higher seed for Games 3, 4 (if necessary) and 5 (if necessary) on September 20-22.

