Henry, Blair Homer in Canaries' Loss at Winnipeg

Winnipeg, MB - Connor Blair hit his first homerun in a Canaries uniform and Jabari Henry launched his 100th with the franchise but the Birds suffered a tenth consecutive defeat with a 7-5 loss at Winnipeg.

The Goldeyes opened the scoring with a sacrifice groundout in the first inning before Blair's longball tied things up in the second. Henry's homerun came with a runner on base in the top of the third to give Sioux Falls a 3-1 lead.

Winnipeg answered with three runs in the sixth inning to go back in front. The Birds retied the game in the top of the seventh when Trey Michalczewski drew a bases-loaded walk and Angelo Altavilla helped Sioux Falls retake the lead with a two-out RBI single.

But the Goldeyes had the last laugh, batting around in the eighth inning and scoring three runs. Sioux Falls brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth following a two-out single but couldn't erase the two-run deficit.

Altavilla, Henry and Blair all finished with two hits as Sioux Falls drops to 32-65 overall. The two teams will match up again Saturday night at 6:00pm.

