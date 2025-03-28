Kansas City Comets DENIED a Game-Tying Goal+ a TWO Red Card Worthy Tackles?: Under Review

March 28, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets YouTube Video







Join us on Under Review as we break down the most contentious moments from the latest MASL action! Ryan and Phil analyze Zach Reget's potential game-tying goal in Tacoma. Should the goal have counted? Plus in that same game, a tackle that received a major penalty, but not a red card? And a glut of plays from the Empire Strykers San Diego Sockers home-in-home series that always has fireworks.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from March 28, 2025

Comets Visit Utica City for Penultimate Regular Season Game - Kansas City Comets

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.