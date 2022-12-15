Kalamazoo Growlers 2023 Schedule Released

Kalamazoo, MI - The Kalamazoo Growlers full game schedule for 2023 has been released. 2023 will be the tenth season for the team. The Growlers will also be defending their 2022 Northwoods League championship. The team will play a total of 72 games throughout the summer with 36 of them being home games at Homer Stryker Field.

The Growlers open up the season May 29th on the road in Kenosha, WI. The first two home games will both be played at 11am for Education Days on May 31st and June 1st, where local area schools will be able to attend. Friday, June 2nd will be the Growlers big opening night with fireworks and pregame ceremonies celebrating the 2022 championship season. June 21-23 will see the Traverse City Pit Spitters travel to Kalamazoo for the first time since the Growlers beat them in the divisional round of the 2022 playoffs. Then on July 15-16 the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters will be at Homer Stryker Field for a rematch of the 2022 Great Lakes East Championship.

The only way to secure tickets to a Growlers game right now is to become a Zoo Crew member with the team. The new membership package will get you tickets to five of the best games this upcoming summer, as well as other perks like all-you-can-eat food, a free hat and jersey plus more. Single game tickets will go on sale in the spring.

