Bismarck Larks Announce 2023 Schedule & Hot Tots Rivalry Dates

(Bismarck, ND) - The Bismarck Larks announce the 2023 Schedule that features 36 home games, hosting the Northwoods League All-Star Game & Home Run Derby, 12 games against the new rival - Minot Hot Tots, and a new season theme.

The Larks open with 12 home games in 16 days beginning Monday, May 29 at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark Home of Dakota Community Bank & Trust Field.

"We couldn't be more excited about season seven of the Larks," Larks owner and CEO, John Bollinger said. "We have a summer filled with brand-new events, attractions, and promotions that Bismarck has never seen before including getting to host the Northwoods League All-Star Game, the new Minot Hot Tots rivalry and a few exciting announcements to be named later."

Bismarck will host the Northwoods League Home Run Derby & All-Star Game on Monday, July 31 and Tuesday, August 1. The back-to-back events bring some of the best talent in the Great Plains Division to Bismarck. This is the first year that the NWL has split the All-Star Game into two separate locations and dates for the Great Plains and Great Lakes Divisions.

"This two-day event is going to bring together the Northwoods League's best hitters and pitchers with the league's best fan base for the first time," Bollinger said. "This is the kind of event that can only come to Bismarck once every decade. We can't wait to see some of the longest home runs probably ever hit at the ballpark on July 31 and the best talent possible to kick off August."

North Dakota's newest sports rivalry begins with a home and home series beginning in Bismarck on Thursday, July 22. Featuring 12 games between the Bismarck Larks and Minot Hot Tots, the season finale of the rivalry will be played in Bismarck against Minot on Saturday, August 12.

"Rivalry games are going to be electric and hard to get tickets for," Bollinger said. "We've never had an in-state rival so we're excited to get the competitive juices flowing with our friends up North."

This summer marks the seventh year of existence and brand new theme titled "Season 7: Viva Los Larks presented by Farmers Union Insurance." The theme drew inspiration from Las Vegas, the lucky number seven and more. You can find the Season 7 logo below.

Memberships are currently over 87% sold out. The only way to secure tickets to a Larks and Hot Tots rivalry game and to have the chance to attend the NWL All-Star Festivities this summer is by purchasing the Family Flock Membership powered by Scheels at larksbaseball.com. Memberships include all-inclusive food, the best seats, a Larks jersey and hat, and more perks.

Learn more today at larksbaseball.com.

