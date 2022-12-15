Battle Jacks Release 2023 Schedule

Battle Creek, MI - The Battle Jacks have officially released their full game schedule for the 2023 season. The upcoming season will be the second season for the team as they look to make their first playoff appearance since new ownership took over in 2022.

The Battle Jacks will open up the season at home on May 29th against the Kokomo Jack Rabbits at 6:35pm. The team plays a 72 game schedule with 36 of them being played at MCCU Field in Battle Creek. The season will conclude on August 12 against the same Jack Rabbits.

Group outings are now available to book, and the only way to get tickets right now is to join the Kennel Club. Don't miss any of the action at MCCU Field this summer.

