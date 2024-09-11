K-Wings Sign Forwards Ted Nichol & Ian Mackey

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Wednesday that forwards Ted Nichol and Ian Mackey have signed Standard Player Contracts (SPC) for the 2024-25 season.

"Ted Nichol plays with pace and energy," said Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings head coach and director of hockey operations. "He is great on the penalty kill and finishes every check."

Nichol, 27, is a 5-foot 11-inch, 201-pound, Listowel, ON native who played 34 games last year for Kalamazoo, scoring four goals with one assist and 16 penalty minutes, adding one assist in three playoff games.

"The fans at Wings Event Center always show up and give us great energy," Nichol said. "They are some of the most loyal fans and to be able to play in front of such an intense and hungry fan base is something I look forward to each and every night."

The second-year pro played 15 games for Florida (ECHL) in 2022-23 in his pro debut, recording one goal and two assists with four penalty minutes. He also spent five seasons at the University of Guelph, suiting up in 76 games and scoring 41 points (16g-25a) with 85 penalty minutes.

Mackey, 27, is a 6-foot 3-inch, 200-pound, Tower Lakes, IL native who played 28 games for South Carolina (ECHL) last season, scoring one goal with four assists and 49 penalty minutes.

"Ian Mackey is a reliable 200-feet player," Martin said. "He's hard-nosed and tough to play against."

The second-year pro spent time in the ECHL's South Division before arriving in South Carolina in 2022-23, playing 21 total games (Atlanta, Savannah and South Carolina), scoring four points (2g-2a) with 34 penalty minutes. In 2021-22, Mackey split time between the HC Flyers and IFK Hallsberg in Finland Division 2, totaling nine goals and three assists with 149 penalty minutes in 23 games after making brief stops with Kansas City (2gp) and Fort Wayne (1gp) in 2019-20.

"I am super excited to be joining the K-Wings, an organization with a big history that has been around a long time," Mackey said. "I can't wait to get in front of the great Kalamazoo fan base for the 50th year at Wings Event Center and have a great season!"

The forward played collegiately at Simon Fraser University (BCIHL), appearing in 40 games over two seasons and scoring six goals with eight assists and 48 penalty minutes.

Kalamazoo will finish rounding out their roster this summer ahead of Training Camp in October. The Wings 'Home Opener' kicks off the 2024-25 regular season on Saturday, October 19 versus the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center.

The K-Wings are also looking to set another Guinness World Record during the Home Opener on Oct. 19.

