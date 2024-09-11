Garrett Devine Re-Ups with Mariners

September 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release









Maine Mariners forward Garrett Devine

(Maine Mariners) Maine Mariners forward Garrett Devine(Maine Mariners)

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced the re-signing of forward Garrett Devine on Wednesday. An alumnus of the University of New England, Devine made his professional debut with the Mariners late last season.

Devine, 26, skated in six games with the Mariners in March. He debuted in a pair of games at Norfolk on March 1 st and 2 nd and registered his first professional point on March 24 th at home against Newfoundland. Devine was not named to the playoff roster.

A native of Windsor, CO, Devine began his college career at the Division I level, attending Providence College for three seasons. In 2022, he transferred to Division III University of New England (Biddeford, ME), where he played his final two seasons of eligibility. In 57 career games for the Nor'easters, Devine scored 19 goals and added 14 assists. While at UNE, he was a teammate of fellow Mariner Alex Sheehy.

"I think there's a lot of different ways I feel like I can help the team and can grow as a player," said Devine. "Trying to be a Swiss army knife and fill in wherever the team needs me. I'm just excited to take some confident steps forward and positively contribute to the team. I can't wait to be a Mariner."

Devine is the 21 st player to be announced to the Mariners 2024-2025 roster, which can be viewed here.

The Mariners 2024-25 season presented by Hannaford to Go, begins on Friday, October 18 th with the Home Opener against the Wheeling Nailers at 7:15 PM, presented by Evergreen Credit Union. Full and half season packages plus 12-game plans, 10-ticket flex plans, and discounted group tickets are on sale now by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. Fans can also fill out an inquiry form for any ticket package at MarinersOfMaine.com, and a Mariners staff member will reach out. Single game tickets will be available beginning September 18th.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.