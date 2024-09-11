Bison Sign Forward Colton Kalezic

September 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







BLOOMINGTON, IL - The Bloomington Bison have announced on Tuesday that they have signed Colton Kalezic to a standard player contract for the 2024-25 season. Kalezic is the eighth signing in franchise history and the fifth forward.

Kalezic, 25, joins the Bison from the Cincinnati Cyclones where he played 40 games and tallied 11 points last season. Prior to that, he played eight games for the Evansville Thunderbolts of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) where he scored nine points.

In the 2023-24 season, the Toronto, Canada native played 35 games for HC Dalen in the Swedish HockeyEttan league. He was +6 on the season and had 21 points.

The 6'2 forward played for HA74 during the 2021-22 season, which is in Swedish Division 2 league. He had 23 points in 14 games that season.

During the 2020-21 season, Kalezic did not play due to COVID but played the 2019-20 season for the Penticton Vees of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) where he had 36 points in 56 regular season games and seven points in five playoff games.

The right handed shooter also played three seasons for the Toronto Patriots of the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL). In his last season with the Patriots, Kalezic had a career high 51 points in 46 games before helping his team in the playoffs with 25 points in 17 games.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.