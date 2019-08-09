K-Wings Hire Video Coach Kyle Forte

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Friday the addition of Video Coach Kyle Forte to the staff. It is the first time the K-Wings have ever had a full-time video coach for home and away games.

Forte, 28, arrives in Kalamazoo from Vail, Colo. where he served as the Hockey Director at Vail Mountaineer Hockey Program for the past year. Prior to his move to Vail, the Cincinnati, Ohio native spent five seasons as an assistant coach in the junior ranks, most recently with the North American Hockey League's Janesville Jets.

"I am very thankful for the opportunity to join the Kalamazoo Wings organization", said Forte. "Kalamazoo is a great hockey town and the fans are some of the best in the league."

Forte joins Head Coach Nick Bootland and Assistant Coach Joel Martin to complete the K-Wings 2019-20 coaching staff. Kalamazoo opens training camp for its 46th season at the end of September.

"We are thrilled to round out our coaching staff with the addition of Kyle," said Bootland. "His dedication and passion for the game shows through the experience he's gained on the bench and behind the scenes so far in his career. It is also a great luxury for us here in Kalamazoo to be able to add a full-time video coach to our team. These players need and want access to video all the time and now we will be able to provide it right away."

"The K-Wings have a history and tradition that creates an environment for our players that I am proud to be a part of," said Forte. "I am excited to be a part of the winning culture put in place by Coach Bootland and Coach Martin."

The K-Wings open the season on the road Oct. 12 in Fort Wayne with a 7:30 p.m. tilt against the Komets at Memorial Coliseum. Kalamazoo's Home Opener is Saturday, Oct. 19 against the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:00 p.m. at the Wings Event Center, following Fan Fest leading up to the game.

