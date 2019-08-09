Beast Sign Former Clarkson Captain D'Arrisso

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - The Brampton Beast announce today that they have signed forward Perry D'Arrisso for the 2019-20 season.

D'Arrisso, 27, will be entering his rookie season in the ECHL but is coming off of two straight seasons of professional hockey in France.

This past year with Chamonix he put up 12 goals and 27 assists for 39 points in 44 games. The year prior saw D'Arrisso register nine points in ten games with Briancon in the France2 league.

This will be the Mississauga native's second foray into the ECHL, as he suited up in eight games with the now defunct Elmira Jackals back in 2016-17.

D'Arrisso possesses some excellent leadership qualities and has been a captain twice in his hockey-playing career. The first time was in 2012-13 with the Corpus Christi Ice Rays of the NAHL.

The second time was during his final season at Clarkson University during the 2016-17 season. During his time, D'Arrisso was named the Hardest Working and Most Dedicated player three years in a row.

He plays a gritty, yet skilled game and isn't afraid to stick up for teammates or show off some offensive flair when on the attack.

The Beast open their seventh season on Saturday, October 12th at the CAA Centre vs. the Toledo Walleye.

