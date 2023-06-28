K-Wings Earn Two ECHL Team Awards in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, won two (2) ECHL Team Awards for its performance during the 2022-23 season in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

The K-Wings received the ECHL Inclusive Spirit Award and ECHL Sales Rookie of the Year Award.

Scott's ECHL Sales Rookie of the Year Award is a result of his efforts, representing 32% of the team's ticket sales in the FSE category and 34% of the team's total Group Sales in 2022-23. Scott accomplished this feat through his leadership, attention to detail and dedication to growing the K-Wings fanbase. TJ's team-first mindset has allowed him to become a go-to member of the sales team and a revered member of the front office staff. Not to mention, Scott's leap into sales, after starting with the organization as a Gameday Operations intern, is a shining example of how an individual's dedication to an organization helps cultivates growth from within.

Kalamazoo rounded out its 2022-23 honors by bringing home the ECHL Inclusive Spirit Award.Kalamazoo's unprecedented seven 'Cause Games' ranged from Cancer Awareness, Autism Awareness, Black Heritage, LBGTQ+, Hockey for Her, and more this past season. Each initiative was strategically partnered with local nonprofits that aligned with each cause, resulting in nearly $300 thousand raised and returned to the community. Focused on all-out game presentation and its 'why' for sprinting down roads that others tend to tread carefully, Kalamazoo was highlighted worldwide multiple times due to its efforts in diversity, equity and inclusion.

As previously announced leading up to the awards presentation, the K-Wings were also nominated as finalists for ECHL Executive of the Year, ECHL Ticket Package of the Year, ECHL Group Sales (Growth), and ECHL Media/PR Director of the Year.

