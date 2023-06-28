Bob Deraney Named Worcester Railers Assistant Coach

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager and Head Coach Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman announced today that the club has hired Bob Deraney as the team's new assistant coach for the 2023-24 season.

Deraney first started working with the Railers as a volunteer assistant during the 2019-20 season under former head coach David Cunniff. Last season, Deraney was a volunteer assistant with the Railers while coaching the Worcester State Men's Ice Hockey team to their first ever Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Finals in program history. Deraney was named the MASCAC Coach of the Year at the end of the 22-23 season. Upon the end of Worcester State's season, Deraney joined the Railers in a full-time assistant capacity.

"I have had the pleasure of working closely with Bob for almost 3 years now as both a player and a coach," Lavallee-Smotherman said. "He is a tremendous hockey mind and someone with an unparalleled passion for the game of hockey. He has been coaching the game for a very long time and comes to the Railers with an incredible amount of knowledge for our players."

"It was fun to watch what he was able to accomplish with the Worcester State hockey program and I look forward seeing how he can help us grow as a team and organization this season."

Prior to arriving in Worcester, Deraney was the head coach of the Providence College Women's Ice Hockey team for 19 years, where he was named the Hockey East Coach of the Year three times.

"Bob has been such an integral part of the team over the past couple of years," Chief Operating Officer Michael G. Myers said. "Both he and Jordan have had a great working relationship with one another both on and off the ice. His depth of hockey knowledge coupled with his connections within the New England area make him the kind of coach who's going to come in and make a very positive impact on our organization going forward."

Before to becoming a coach, Deraney played four years of college hockey at Boston University as a goaltender. With the Terriers, Deraney won two Beanpots and one Hockey East championship.

"I'm very excited to join the Worcester Railers' organization and very appreciative to Coach Smotherman for giving me this great opportunity," Deraney said. "I was at the opening press conference in February 2016 announcing that the Railers were coming to Worcester."

"I love the organization and pledge to do the very best I can everyday to help the Rucker Family, Mike Myers, Coach Smotherman, all the great people with the Worcester Railers and DCU Center bring an ECHL Championship to Worcester."

The Worcester Railers HC 2023-24 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 21st and Sun., Oct. 22nd vs. the Adirondack Thunder & Trois-Rivieres Lions. Season memberships for the 2023-24 season, mini-plans, and group packages are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

