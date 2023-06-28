Mark Shelley Named ECHL Broadcaster of the Year

LAS VEGAS, N.V. - Mark Shelley, the play-by-play voice of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, was named the 2022-23 ECHL Broadcaster of the Year at the 2022-23 ECHL Team Awards, presented by SponsorCX, on Tuesday Night during the ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings.

Shelley, 28, earns the award following his second season with the Swamp Rabbits that saw the Pennsylvania native named the play-by-play broadcaster for the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic on the NHL Network in January.

A Mansfield University alumnus, Shelley began broadcasting hockey in 2016 at Cornell University before transitioning to the North American Hockey League in 2019.

