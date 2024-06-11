K-Wings Announce 2024-25 Protected List

June 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Tuesday the club's Protected List submission to the league office ahead of the 2024-25 season.

The K-Wings' Protected List includes 28 players (one goaltender, eight defensemen and 19 forwards). Each signed contracts with Kalamazoo before or during the 2023-24 season and meet the following criteria.

As defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) in 2023-24 with Kalamazoo, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2023-24, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by Kalamazoo or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2023-24 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

Kalamazoo Wings Protected List

Goaltenders (1): Hunter Vorva

Defensemen (8): Steven Holtz, Jay Keranen, Justin Murray (QUAL), Jacob Nordqvist, Chaz Reddekopp, Kyle Rhodes (QUAL), Collin Saccoman, Connor Walters

Forwards (19): Collin Adams, Erik Bradford, Raymond Brice (QUAL), Brian Chambers, Evan Dougherty, David Keefer, Ayden MacDonald, Cody Milan (SUSP), Luke Lynch (QUAL), Kody McDonald (QUAL), Luke Morgan, Ted Nichol, Jack Olmstead, Drake Pilon (SUSP), Quinn Preston, Kobe Roth (QUAL), Jordan Seyfert, Tanner Sorenson, Justin Taylor

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 20 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 22.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2023-24.

Upcoming Team Deadlines

Future Considerations Trade Deadline: June 20, 3 p.m. ET

Season-Ending Roster: June 22, 3 p.m. ET

2024-25 season contract signing window opens: June 23

Qualifying Offers Due to Players: July 7, 11:59 p.m. ET

Qualifying Offers Acceptance Period Ends: July 22, 11:59 p.m. ET

--

