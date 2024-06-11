Prolific 1 Named "Official Secondary Ticketing Partner of the ECHL"

June 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Tuesday that Prolific 1 has been named the "Official Secondary Ticketing Partner of the ECHL."

As part of the agreement, Prolific 1 will serve as the Presenting Sponsor of the ECHL Vendors' Showcase and Welcome Reception at the upcoming 2024 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Las Vegas, as well as the Ticket Department of the Year Awards, which will be presented as part of the 2023-24 ECHL Awards at the Meetings.

"The ECHL has been working with Prolific 1 for several years now, and they have continuously demonstrated their expertise in the secondary ticketing market through their detailed analysis and customer service," said ECHL Commissioner, Ryan Crelin. "Prolific 1 has successfully worked with more than a dozen ECHL teams to date, and this partnership will help further circulate ECHL tickets into their vast distribution network."

"As a longtime sponsor of the ECHL, Prolific 1 is excited to continue advancing our partnership, delivering impactful and measurable results for the league," said Mike Garvie, Chief Executive Officer at Prolific 1. "Over the past several years, our collaborative efforts have successfully driven revenue growth and increased fan attendance, and we look forward to building on this momentum."

