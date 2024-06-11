Ghost Pirates to Announce New NHL/AHL Affiliate on June 17

June 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates will hold a press conference on Monday, June 17 at 2 p.m. at Enmarket Arena to announce the team's new NHL and AHL affiliates.

"We would like to recognize and thank the Vegas Golden Knights and the Henderson Silver Knights for their affiliation for the past two seasons," Zawyer Sports CEO Andy Kaufmann said. "We look forward to strengthening our franchise with the talent our new affiliates have in their pipeline. We believe this new partnership will help us succeed in delivering an exciting and winning product on the ice in Savannah in front of our great fans."

Ghost Pirates head coach Jared Staal will be in attendance and select merchandise will be on sale. Doors will open for the event beginning at 1:30 p.m. The Ghost Pirates are set to embark on their third season in the ECHL, beginning on Friday, October 18 at Enmarket Arena as the team hosts the Indy Fuel.

Group deposits are now available for the 2024-25 season! Whether you're hosting a company outing or bringing a group of friends together, Ghost Pirates games provide a terrific experience with discounted tickets, exclusive seating options and more! New seats have been added at the west end of the arena! For additional information, contact info@ghostpirateshockey.com or call 912-49-HAUNT.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.