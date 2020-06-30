K-Town Bobbers to Go Fishing for the Kenosha Series Title with Incredible Line Up

KENOSHA, Wis. - The newest Northwoods League and Kenosha-based baseball team, the K-Town Bobbers, are here to make a name for themselves and bring some extremely competitive baseball to the Kenosha community.

The K-Town Bobbers will be managed by Madison Mallards' long-time Manager, Donnie Scott. Scott joins the Bobbers after seven strong seasons at the helm of the Mallards, leading them to the playoffs in 2013, 2016, 2018, and 2019. His teams won the 2011 (Battle Creek) and 2013 NWL Summer Collegiate World Series and has never fielded an NWL team with a losing record.

Prior to his coaching career, Scott was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the second round of the 1979 amateur draft. He made his MLB debut with the Texas Rangers on September 30, 1983.Â He spent time in the major leagues as a backup catcher for the Texas Rangers, Seattle Mariners and Cincinnati Reds until 1991. After his playing days, he managed in the Cincinnati Reds organization for many years winning four Pioneer League Championships.

The Bobbers' roster is packed with some of the best talent the Northwoods League has seen, including former Mallards Justice Bigbie, the 2019 MVP of NWL and Drew Benefield, a powerhouse hitter that hit 9 home runs in the first half of the 2019 season along with Wisconsin natives Drake Baldwin, a star as a freshman at Missouri State from Madison and Alex Binelas, a 2019 Freshman All-American from Louisville from Oak Creek. A preliminary roster is attached to this release.

The Bobbers are sure to keep the Kingfish fans on the edge of their seats at Historic Simmons Field for the 26-game Kenosha Series.

