Opening Day Sold Out

June 30, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release





Traverse City, MI - Tickets for the first game of the season at Turtle Creek Stadium are officially sold out! The game will feature the defending Northwoods League champion Traverse City Pit Spitters vs. the Great Lakes Resorters.

"It's been great to see our community's response since we announced that we are playing baseball," said Pit Spitters Director of Sales Sam Connell. "The look and feel of the baseball experience will be a bit different due to all of the social-distancing measures we're undertaking to ensure fan and player safety and we're excited to bring baseball back to Northern Michigan and give our fans that sense of normalcy in life."

Earlier this month it was announced that a plan was developed to create two new teams this year to play a 57-game round-robin style season from July 1 - Sept. 3.

The New Teams:

The Great Lakes Resorters. This name is being used as a nod to the history of baseball in Traverse City. The Traverse City Resorters were a professional team in Traverse City from 1910 to 1915. "We couldn't resist the historic aspect," said Mickey Graham, General Manager of the Traverse City Pit Spitters. "Our fans will enjoy seeing these talented guys wearing some fun uniforms with that name this summer."

The Northern Michigan Dune Bears. "This is already a community favorite," Graham continued. "The name came in second place to the Pit Spitters in fan voting last year. But remember, it is a 'Dune Bear,' so it's very competitive. You'll see a snarl and hear a growl."

Stadium capacity is just 500 fans so ticket availability is limited and are available at www.PitSpitters.com. $10 for box seats, $90 for a table for four and indoor suites are available on a limited basis.

Although the ballpark experience will be a little different, fans can expect much of the same fun they experienced in the Pit Spitters inaugural 2019 season. Fun between inning promotions, giveaways and food and drink specials throughout the year including replica Pit Spitters championship ring giveaway to the first 250 fans on July 1 and July 2 courtesy of 4Front Credit Union.

Other promotions of note are:

Thursday, July 2 is a Thirsty Thursday presented by X-Golf of Traverse City with $2.00 20oz. beers and $2.00 hots dogs

Sunday, July 5 is a Sermons and Strike Outs when fans can get half-priced box seat tickets when they show a church or community bulletin.

Monday, July 6 is a Dime Hot Dog Night, presented by GFS. All hot dogs will just be a dime that night!

The Pit Spitters worked closely with the Grand Traverse County Health Dept, Grand Traverse Sheriff and Blair Township to develop a readiness plan. It includes employee protocols, temperature screenings, new sanitation standards and more. It can be viewed on the club's website www.PitSpitters.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 30, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.