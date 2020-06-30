K-Town Bobbers Aim to Catch Simmons Field Faithful in 2020

KENOSHA, Wis. - The newest Northwoods League team is the K-Town Bobbers. The Bobbers will be featured in the 26-game Kenosha Series vs the Kenosha Kingfish starting on July 15, which is a part of the NWL "Pod" system of play adopted for 2020. The name was submitted in a "Name the Team" Contest by Jacob Gunderson. A limited amount of Bobbers merchandise will be available starting at the first game.

With new fan safety regulations in place, Northwoods League baseball will return to Historic Simmons Field from Wednesday, July 15 through Saturday, August 22. All games will be played between Wednesdays and Sundays at Historic Simmons Field. Dates and times are attached.

Historic Simmons Field will open up with a socially distanced, limited capacity of approximately 25% to start the season. A full fan safety plan will be announced later this week.

The Bobbers coaching staff and preliminary roster will be announced this week, as well. Each team will play 13 home games during the season.

This week, June 29-July 3, all current Kingfish ticket holders will receive first access to the limited amount of available tickets. The Kingfish have put together a comprehensive, socially distanced, seating map to ensure everyone attending a game can do so safely. Fans from separate households will be seated a minimum of 6' from each other.

Once current ticket package holders are placed, Priority List members will have first access to purchase any available tickets remaining beginning Monday, July 6 for 24 hours before the general public! The Kingfish will e-mail everyone that signs up for the Fast Pass with a special code to access the online ticket system at 9 a.m.

More information regarding new safety procedures will be published on Kingfishbaseball.com.

