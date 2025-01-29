Justin Davies Named to Ducks 25th Anniversary Team

January 29, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that former outfielder Justin Davies has been chosen as the 13th member of the franchise's 25th Anniversary Team.

Davies was a member of the original Ducks team in 2000 and spent six seasons with the club (2000-05). During that time, he totaled 348 walks and 149 stolen bases, both of which remain franchise records to this day. He also ranks third in team history in runs (426) and triples (18) while sitting fourth in hits (615) and games played (637). His totals for runs, hits and games played stood as franchise records until broken by Ray Navarrete. He added 175 RBIs and 52 doubles while accruing a .376 on-base percentage with Long Island.

The West Babylon native led the Ducks to their first Atlantic League title in 2004, earning Championship Series MVP honors after recording back-to-back walk-off hits in Games One and Two against the Camden Riversharks. He earned two Atlantic League All-Star Game selections as well (2003, 2005). On June 19, 2015, Davies' #4 jersey became the first jersey number ever to be retired by the Ducks organization. The now-48-year-old currently lives with his family in Harrisburg, N.C., where he serves as a police officer for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and the Head Coach of Hickory Ridge High School's varsity softball team.

Every week throughout the offseason leading up to Opening Night of the 2025 campaign, the Ducks will unveil a new member of the franchise's 25th Anniversary Team. Players were chosen based on their contributions to the organization, including on-field accomplishments, longevity with the franchise, impact on their professional playing career and involvement with the Long Island community. The following is the up-to-date All-Time Team roster:

POSITION PLAYER POSITION PLAYER

Catcher Francisco Morales (2000-02) Starting Pitcher John Brownell (2012-18)

First Base Doug Jennings (2000-05) Starting Pitcher Randy Leek (2007-10)

Second Base Steve Lombardozzi (2019, 2021) Starting Pitcher Bill Pulsipher (2004-07)

Shortstop Dan Lyons (2011-18) Starting Pitcher Lance Davis (2004-05, 07-08)

Third Base Carlos Baerga (2001) Starting Pitcher Rod Henderson (2000-01)

Outfield Kimera Bartee (2003-04) Closer Bill Simas (2004, 09-10)

Outfield Justin Davies (2000-05) Pitcher

Outfield Pitcher

Designated Hitter Pitcher

Utility Pitcher

Bench Pitcher

Bench Pitcher

Bench

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from January 29, 2025

Justin Davies Named to Ducks 25th Anniversary Team - Long Island Ducks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.