Carousel Hospitality Joins Truist Point Job Fairs

January 29, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Carousel Hospitality, the new in-house food service partner of Truist Point, the High Point Rockers and Carolina Core FC, will be seeking workers at the Rockers' job fairs next week. The community-wide seasonal job fairs will be held at Truist Point on Tuesday, February 4 and Thursday, February 6 in the Catalyst Club. Some positions will begin as early as mid-February.

Carousel Hospitality will be interviewing for positions providing kitchen help, food prep, servers, catering staff, concessions workers, bartenders, supervisors and warehouse staff.

The job fair on Tuesday, February 4 will run from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. while the February 6 event goes from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Job fair participants may apply for part-time, seasonal positions available with the Rockers, Truist Point, Carousel and Carolina Core FC. Each club's season runs from April through October.

Jobs applicants must be at least 18 years old and present a valid state ID. Prior experience in the fields of customer service, transportation, hospitality and food service is preferred, but not required. CCFC will hold exhibition matches beginning in late February.

The job fair will be held in the Catalyst Club at Truist Point. Parking is available in the Catalyst Club parking lot, located at 214 Lindsay Street.

Specific job inquiries may be directed to info@HighPointRockers.com or by calling the Rockers at (336) 888-1000.

