Justin Crawford, Wen-Hui Pan Named Florida State League All-Stars

The Clearwater Threshers had two players named to the 2023 Florida State League All-Star team: Outfielder Justin Crawford, and reliever Wen-Hui Pan. Crawford was also named League MVP and Top MLB Prospect. Though both All-Stars were promoted to High-A Jersey Shore in August, they played the majority of their games in 2023 as Threshers, with Crawford playing 69 games and Pan pitching 27 for the Threshers.

Pan was one of the first additions to the Threshers roster in April, making his career debut in Clearwater one day after his promotion on April 15. From the beginning of his outing, he excelled, topping 98 miles per hour on his fastball and using that advantage to strike out three of the first six batters he faced in 2.0 1-2-3 innings of his professional debut. He struck out 11 batters in 11.0 innings over three relief appearances in the month of April. Strikeouts became a commonality in his pitching appearances, striking out one or fewer batters just four times in 26 outings where he faced multiple batters. He did not allow a run in 62% of his outings, including all of his final five outings before his promotion to the BlueClaws. The 21-year-old right-hander finished the season with a 4-1 record with a 2.81 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 57.2 innings pitched and tied for third in the league with seven saves.

In all facets of the game, MLB #77 prospect Justin Crawford absolutely dominated the Florida State League, leaving as the league leader in batting average (.344) third in steals (40), and third in RBI (60) at the time of his promotion to Jersey Shore in Mid August. he reached base in close to 90% of the 69 games he played with the Threshers with a stolen base success rate of 85%. He displayed power to all fields and had a knack for extra-base hits, tying for fifth in the league with six triples to go along with 16 doubles and three home runs. He led the Threshers in on-base percentage (.399) and finished second on the team with a .877 OPS that would have qualified as second in the Florida State League. At season's end, his 95 hits (which led the Threshers) placed him 13th in the Florida State League, and he remained third in steals while finishing as one of nine players to drive in 60 or more runs in the Florida State League. He was the only position player in the Florida State League to earn a postseason award in addition to his all-star nod, as he was voted the Top MLB Prospect in the Florida State League in addition to his MVP and All-Star honors.

