Jupiter Wins Game One of Championship Series

September 19, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







The Jupiter Hammerheads are one win away from being the 2023 Florida State League Champions. The Hammerheads outlasted the Clearwater Threshers in a high-scoring 8-7 game on Sunday night in Game One of the best-of-three Championship series.

After a little rain delay at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, the Hammerheads came out swinging. Jupiter jumped out to an early 3-0 lead after scoring a trio of runs in the bottom of the first inning. A leadoff double from Jordan McCants and a walk to Ian Lewis would set the table for Brett Roberts. The Florida State product connected for a two-run triple before scoring on a Kemp Alderman sacrifice fly.

The Threshers responded with a run in the second and another in the fifth to make it a 3-2 game.

Then both teams would combine for a big sixth inning featuring 11 combined runs. Clearwater tallied four runs in the top half of the frame to quickly make it a 6-3 game. Jupiter would answer in the bottom half though. After two quick strikeouts, the Hammerheads put together a five-run rally to take the lead back. The rally started with back-to-back walks and a single from Mark Coley. In the next at-bat, Johnny Olmstead would work another walk to score a run. With the bases loaded and two outs, Carlos Santiago delivered the biggest hit of the night with a towering grand slam into the Hammerheads dugout. The bases-clearing blast made it an 8-6 game going into the seventh inning.

The two clubs would stay scoreless until the ninth inning when the Threshers cut the deficit in half and added some drama. The visitors started the ninth with back-to-back singles and would eventually load the bases after a walk. With one out, Ricardo Rosario would get hit by a pitch to score a run. However, Hammerheads' closer Evan Taylor was able to force a ground ball and the defense turned a game-ending double play.

On the mound, the Hammerheads started 18-year-old Thomas White. The south paw pitched 2.2 innings in his playoff debut and tallied five strikeouts while allowing one run. White was the Marlins CB-A draft pick in this year's draft and has already been named the No. 2 overall prospect in the organization.

Following White, Jupiter utilized Nigel Belgrave out of the bullpen. The reigning FSL Pitcher of the Week threw 1.2 innings with three strikeouts. After Belgrave, Xavier Meachem threw an inning of relief.

Lefties Dale Stanavich and Evan Taylor would then come in and pitch the last 3.2 innings. Stanavich, a Rutgers product, didn't allow a hit in 2.2 innings of work and was credited with the win. Taylor got the last three outs and earned a save. The regular season FSL saves leader allowed the lone run before escaping the bases-loaded jam to end the game.

With Jupiter now leading the series 1-0, the two teams will travel to Clearwater for the remaining games in the best-of-three series. Game Two is scheduled for Tuesday, September 19th from BayCare Ballpark at 6:30 p.m. The final game will be played on Wednesday if necessary.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from September 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.