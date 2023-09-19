Ricardo Olivar Named FSL All Star

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Mighty Mussels' catcher and outfielder Ricardo Olivar has been named a Florida State League All Star, the league office announced Tuesday.

Olivar was one of 10 hitters recognized by the league's managers and the Commissioner's Office. Over 100 games for Fort Myers, he hit .285/.403/.452 with 28 doubles, 10 home runs, 58 RBI and 59 walks (.855 OPS). Olivar was also rock solid on defense, committing just four errors in 647.2 innings split between catcher and the outfield.

The Barquisimeto, Venezuela native finished top-10 in the league in 10 different offensive categories. He posted the best on-base percentage and the most doubles in the Florida State League, ranking third in the circuit in total bases (168), runs (75) and OPS (.855).

The 22-year-old showed steady development throughout the season, improving his OPS in every month from April through August. He mashed left-handed pitching to .952 OPS and posted an .892 mark on the road.

Olivar is currently ranked as the No. 21 prospect in the Twins' organization by MLB Pipeline. He signed with Minnesota in 2019 just before his 18th birthday.

