Just 18 Home Games Remaining in 2023

Spokane Indians exchange congratulations

Time is running out to make some unforgettable memories at the ballpark this summer! The Spokane Indians have just 18 home games left this season and our remaining schedule is jam-packed with great promotions like:

- (7) Firework Nights

- (2) SCRAPS Bark in the Park Nights

- Yoke's Family Feast Night

- Marvel Super Hero© Night

- Back to School & Kid's Lunchbox Giveaway Night

Help us close out the season with a bang!

Don't miss out on your chance to support local charitable efforts AND win autographed, game-worn jerseys from the 2023 season including Redband Rally, Operation Fly Together, and Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond. Our Star Wars Night auction ends this Friday, July 28th, and features jerseys from Colorado Rockies players Brendan Rodgers and Tyler Kinley!

NEXT HOMESTAND: August 8th - 13th vs. Hillsboro Hops

The Indians hit the road for a pair of series in Eugene and Everett before returning to Avista Stadium on Tuesday, August 8th for the start of a six-game set against the Hillsboro Hops (Arizona Diamondbacks affiliate). That homestand features SCRAPS Bark in the Park Night, a pair of Firework Nights, and the Augtoberfest Day Game.

