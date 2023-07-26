AquaSox Lose No-Hitter in the 12th, Fall 2-1

Sometimes baseball just makes you shake your head. It is a game of freak occurrences and nonsensical moments. The AquaSox got their taste of the bizarre side of baseball on Tuesday night, when they gave up no hits through 11 innings and still could not pull off the win against their international rivals, the Vancouver Canadians.

In the first three innings it became clear that fans were in for a wild night of baseball. Vancouver's Abdiel Mendoza, who pitched five shutout innings in his last start against Spokane, looked ready to one up himself, collecting six strikeouts and only giving up one hit in the first three frames.

As dominant as Mendoza was, AquaSox starter Raul Alcantara was even better. The Everett left hander did not give up a hit and only allowed one hitter to reach through three.

The night continued and both starters continued to feed off each other's momentum. After five innings the game was still scoreless. Everett only had two hits and Vancouver still had none. This is where Vancouver turned to their bullpen bringing in Ryan Boyer in relief.

Everett allowed Alcantara to go through six. He left having posted the best performance of his career. He allowed no runs, no hits and struck out five. The only blemishes on his line were two walks and a hit batter. He handed the ball to Jimmy Kingsbury out of the Everett bullpen on the precipice of something historic.

Precipice is a fitting word for how the rest of the game played out. As the game continued in a scoreless stalemate and the AquaSox bullpen continued to keep the Canadians out of the hit column, Everett found themselves on the edge of history and disaster. One run and they had a chance to no hit Vancouver, but if they allowed a rally at the wrong moment, they were faced with the possibility of a devastating loss.

Unfortunately as spectacular as the Everett bullpen was, the Vancouver bullpen was just as good. Jimmy Kingsbury, Peyton Alford and Jarod Bayless gave up no runs and no hits from the seventh through the tenth. Vancouver's Boyer, Connor Larkin and Matt Svanson gave up no runs and only one hit from the seventh through the eleventh.

Finally, in the 12th inning the AquaSox scored a run. Hogan Windish broke the longwinded stalemate on an RBI single that brought in Everett's free extra inning runner to make it 1-0.

This left the AquaSox one inning from history, but the baseball gods have a sense of humor, and they used Everett as yet another example of their penchant for comedy.

Vancouver collected their first hit of the game with one out in the 12th on a Devonte Brown single to put runners at first and third. Brown would steal second, setting up Michael Turconi to get the Canadians second hit of the game, that would end up being a two run walk-off single handing Vancouver the 2-1 win.

LOOKING AHEAD: Game two of the series is set for tomorrow night. Everett's Nick Davila will be opposed on the mound by former AquaSox Adam Macko First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. Coverage is available on AquaSox.com, the MiLB First Pitch app, Bally Live and the North Sound 1380 KRKO Radio Network. The Frogs return to the friendly confines of Funko Field for a six-game homestand against the Spokane Indians starting August 1.

