Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru Coming to Sacramento

February 11, 2021







SACRAMENTO - More than 70 photorealistic dinosaurs have been stomping across Southern California since the New Year, and will migrate north to Sacramento for its first NorCal showing at Sutter Health Park from March 5-21, 2021.

Following sold-out showings in Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Diego, Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru will transform the Sutter Health Park outdoor parking area into an interactive, contactless drive-thru experience, featuring more than 70 moving and life-like dinosaurs, as well as a 50 foot-long Megalodon. Jurassic Quest's herd of animatronic dinos are displayed in realistic scenes that allow guests to experience them roaring and moving as they drive through the tour. Although the drive-thru experience means visitors will stay safe inside their vehicle, they'll still need to avoid the roarsome T-Rex!

More than 300,000 vehicles and 1.5 million people have attended the Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru since the national tour launched in mid-July with stops in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, San Antonio, Dallas, Oklahoma City, Detroit, Atlanta, Cincinnati, Ft. Lauderdale, Orlando, and Houston.

The Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru is the only place to encounter some of the largest dinosaurs to ever roam the Earth, and some of the eeriest marine creatures to ever lurk the ocean's depths, from the safety of your family vehicle. Guests will be among the first in the nation to go on a quest with our adventure-for-all-ages online audio tour that will lead them through the thrilling dinosaur safari. The audio tour is available in English and Spanish, and special accommodations can be made for the hearing impaired. For $49 per vehicle (8 people or less), your dino crew can time-travel and enjoy about an hour-long ride back in time.

Jurassic Quest worked in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur was painstakingly replicated in every detail, depicting how we understand dinosaurs looked and moved. In addition to the life-like dinosaurs, guests can greet one-of-a-kind baby dinosaurs and their trainers as well as pose for a prehistoric safari-style digital souvenir photo (one per vehicle).

Designed to be thrilling but not scary for our littlest adventurers, big or small, young or old, guests of Jurassic Quest have a dino-mite time!

COVID-19 PRECAUTIONS

Jurassic Quest takes extra precautionary measures to provide a clean and safe event and operates under COVID-19 safety protocols in accordance with county, state and CDC guidelines. Guests are to remain in vehicles and to wear masks in the event they exit the vehicle in allowed areas. Social distancing rules are requested of all guests and maintained by Jurassic Quest crew. We sanitize equipment, dinosaurs and workstations frequently and thoroughly throughout the entirety of the event. Our employees apply hand sanitizer and wash hands regularly throughout each day, in addition to wearing masks. Guest safety and enjoyment is our top priority.

TICKETS & LOGISTICS

Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru adventurers must buy tickets in advance online at www.jurassicquest.com.

Tickets are $49 per vehicle (up to 8 people) and include a 100% ticket guarantee that in the event of a show cancellation or postponement for any reason, ticket purchases will be automatically refunded. Guests must travel through the drive-thru in the comfort of their own vehicle - no rentals or golf carts will be provided, and walkers are not allowed. To ensure participant safety, all guests must ride inside their vehicles (yes, pets inside vehicles are allowed). No riders in truck beds and trailers are not allowed - we're worried they might tempt the hungry dinos too much! Oversized vehicles and vehicles with 9 or more riders are permitted but will need to contact Customer Service, customerservice@jurassicquest.com, for pricing and scheduling. A full list of Frequently Asked Questions can be found online at https://www.jurassicquest.com/drive-thru-faqs.

Event: Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru

Admission: Tickets available online

Cost for entry: $49 per vehicle

Where: Sutter Health Park (400 Ballpark Drive, West Sacramento, CA 95691)

When: March 5 - 21, 2021

Hours: Wednesday and Thursday: 1 p.m.-8 p.m.

Fridays and Sundays: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Saturdays: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Closed Monday & Tuesday

Press Preview: Friday, March 5, 9-11 a.m. - must RSVP, laura.calliari@jurassicquest.com

ABOUT JURASSIC QUEST

The largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibition in North America, currently touring as a drive-thru only. With animatronic land and water dwellers, Jurassic Quest is the only dinosaur event that features up to 100 true-to-life-sized dinosaur replicas from the very small, to the gigantic, to those found under the sea. Guests will see their favorite dinosaurs move, roar and roam and have the chance to interact with baby and adolescent dinosaurs, including the T. Rex, Triceratops, Megalodon and many others.

Everything comes bigger in Texas, and Houston-based Jurassic Quest has been mounting epic dinosaur experiences since 2014, treating millions of people around the world to an as-close-as-you-can-get look at the giants that ruled the Earth and sea millions of years ago. Developed in hand with leading paleontologists, Jurassic Quest dinos featuring realistic movement and sound have brought more than 1.5 million fans a safe family adventure option via new drive-thru experiences. For more information and to buy tickets visit www.jurassicquest.com.

