Aces Officially Arizona Diamondbacks Affiliate for 10 More Years

February 11, 2021 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - Professional baseball will stay in the Biggest Little City for at least 10 more years, as the Reno Aces have accepted an affiliate invitation from the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 10-year agreement comes after the team signed Major League Baseball's Professional Development License (PDL).

"We are overjoyed to continue our longstanding partnership with the Arizona Diamondbacks," said Aces president Eric Edelstein. "Northern Nevada is fortunate to have such incredible Major League partners, and our entire community has earned this opportunity to represent Triple-A Baseball in the new Major League Player Development system."

The Aces will remain Arizona's Triple-A affiliate, having been together since Reno's inaugural 2009 season. Since then, six of Arizona's 12 All Stars have spent significant time with Reno.

"It's a privilege to host professional baseball in Reno and watch baseball dreams come true for our players right here in the Biggest Little City," said Aces general manager Emily Jaenson. "I am most excited for our fans, this agreement assures ten more years of #Aceball!"

Major League Baseball has restructured the Minor League Baseball system, following September's expiration of the Professional Baseball Agreement between the two.

Under the PDL system, Major League Baseball will govern all aspects of Minor League Baseball. In December, Major League clubs sent invitations to minor league affiliates to join their systems. Joining Reno in receiving invitations were the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Double-A), Hillsboro Hops (High-A) and Visalia Rawhide (Low-A).

Minor League Baseball clubs were given a February 10 deadline to accept the new Professional Development License's terms, after receiving the documents in January. Moving forward, all affiliation agreements will be 10 years in length.

Minor League Baseball will feature 120 teams competing across four levels - Triple-A, Double-A, High-A and Low-A.

The 2021 season will feature a return to the excitement Aces fans have known and loved, bolstered by a new state-of-the-industry field renovation, foul-pole-to-foul-pole protective netting and new environmentally friendly LED lights, all of which have been installed since the Aces last played a game at Greater Nevada Field.

Additional information on the 2021 schedule, league structure and tickets will be announced soon. More information on potential players in 2021, new manager Blake Lalli and ticket plans is available at RenoAces.com.

