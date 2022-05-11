Jupiter Wins Series Opener over Bradenton

May 11, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







After spending the last week in Daytona, the Jupiter Hammerheads return to Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium for a six-game series against the visiting Bradenton Marauders. The Hammerheads jump-started the week with a 9-3 win on Tuesday night.

Jupiter's offense was clicking early and was punctuated by a two-run homer from Kahili Watson in the first inning. It was the sixth home run of the season for the Marlins' top overall prospect (according to MLB Pipeline). The 19-year-old already has as many home runs as the 2021 HR leader for the Hammerheads.

Jupiter kept scoring and tacked on four runs in the second inning. Brady Allen drove in a run after a deep sacrifice fly. Making his Hammerheads debut, Ian Lewis also got in on the action. The Marlins' No. 12 overall prospect connected for his first full season hit and RBI, when he cleared the bases with a single. The young infielder from the Bahamas would score on the same play after advancing on the throw and capitalizing on a throwing error. Jupiter would hold a 6-1 lead after Lewis crossed home plate.

In the third inning, Allen would earn his second RBI on the day with a single. After the frame, the Hammerheads held a 7-1 advantage. Both teams would go scoreless in the fourth before the scoring would resume in the fifth.

Bradenton tacked on two runs in the top half of the fifth after stringing together four consecutive hits. Jupiter would add one run back after Watson stole third and advanced home after a throwing error. The score would stay 8-3 until a Jose Salas sac fly in the eighth inning for Jupiter.

Watson would finish the night with two RBIs and a triple away from the cycle. Lewis went 2-5 with an RBI in his 2022 debut. Allen had a strong night going 3-5 with two RBIs too.

On the mound, Luis Palacios opened the game for the Hammerheads. The lefty went five strong innings to earn his second win of the season. The Venezuelan struck out five batters and didn't allow a walk on Tuesday night.

In relief, Yeuris Jimenez and Jake Schrand each pitched two strong innings for Jupiter. Jimenez was the first out of the bullpen and allowed one hit while striking out two batters. Schrand followed suit and allowed just one run in his two innings of work.

The Hammerheads and Marauders will be back in action on Wednesday night at RDCS. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 pm as RDCS hosts their Silver Sluggers and plays baseball bingo at the ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.