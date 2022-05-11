Blue Jays Win After Wild Comeback, Take Series Opener

May 11, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







A beautiful night for baseball in Dunedin started about as ugly as it possibly could have for the Blue Jays. Through three and a half innings, Dunedin found themselves down 10-0, hadn't recorded a base hit, and was already into their bullpen after the Tampa Tarpon lineup looked unstoppable. The Tarpons scored three in the first, two in the second, one in the third, and four in the fourth off of nine hits and two Dunedin errors.

Going into the home half of the fourth, and down double digits, the bats needed to wake up to make it a game again. And wake up they sure did. The Blue Jays offense exploded in the fourth inning, recording seven hits, nine runs, two 3-run home runs off the bats of Francisco Fajardo and Gabby Martinez, sending fourteen total batters to the plate. After trailing by ten, all of TD Ballpark struggled to pick their jaws up off the floor as the Tarpons finally escaped the inning, seeing their monstrous lead dwindle down to a single run in no time flat.

It didn't stop either. Dunedin could sense the blood in the water, and the bats kept going. Glenn Santiago hit his first home run of the season in the fifth inning, a two run shot off of Tampa reliever Ryan Anderson, to give Dunedin an 11-10 lead. Just an inning later, Rainer Nunez joined the home run party hitting a solo shot off of Danny Watson, tying St Lucie's Carlos Dominguez for the league lead with 8 on the year.

An outstanding comeback to start the series, earning Dunedin's 10th win of the season, that will be sure to stick in the back of the team's mind going forward and hopefully give everyone a huge boost of confidence at the dish.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.