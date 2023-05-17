Jupiter Starts Series with a Win against Daytona

The Jupiter Hammerheads kick off the six-game series with a win over the Daytona Tortugas on Tuesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The Hammerheads outlasted the Tortugas 2-1 in the pitcher's duel.

Both pitching staffs stood out on Tuesday. For Jupiter, Enmanuel De Jesus pitched 5.1 strong innings in his second appearance with Jupiter. The lefty is actively rehabbing with the Hammerheads. The Venezuelan native allowed just four hits and struck out eight batters.

Jupiter's bullpen kept the momentum going, with Breidy Encarnacion following De Jesus. The righty pitched 2.2 innings and struck out six of the 10 batters he faced. Encarnacion allowed one hit and lowered his ERA to 0.98 on the season.

The Hammerheads turned to Josh White to get the save in the ninth inning. The righty pitched a perfect inning with two strikeouts while picking up his league-leading fifth save of the season. The former California Golden Bear hasn't allowed an earned run in his last seven appearances.

Daytona's pitching staff held their own, as starter Tanner Cooper pitched five solid innings. Reliever Ryan Cardona pitched three scoreless innings for the Tortugas.

At the plate, Jupiter's two runs came in the fourth inning. Jorge Caballero connected for an RBI double that Daytona's right fielder lost in the sun. Moments later, Brett Roberts would drive in Javier Sanoja with a sacrifice fly to center field.

Daytona would break the shutout in the sixth inning with a Cam Collier sac fly, but the lone run wouldn't be enough as Jupiter took the game 2-1.

The two clubs will continue their series on Wednesday evening at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. First pitch is at 6:30 PM. Join the fun as we play Baseball Bingo with our Silver Sluggers. Tickets are available.

