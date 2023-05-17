Hammerheads Quiet the Tortugas on Wednesday

The Jupiter Hammerheads overcame an early 2-0 deficit to beat the Daytona Tortugas by a score of 5-2 on Wednesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

After a 33-minute rain delay to start the game, both starters came out sharp with neither allowing a hit over the first two innings. In the third frame, Daytona strung together three straight doubles to take the 2-0 lead.

Jupiter would respond with a run of their own in the bottom half of the frame courtesy of a Jordan McCants sac fly to score Cristhian Rodriguez. In the fourth inning, the Hammerheads would take the lead and add two more runs to their total. First Sam Praytor connected for an RBI double, then Rodriguez picked up an RBI with a sharp single to left field.

The Hammerheads would add to their lead in the seventh inning. Javier Sanoja and Brett Roberts each picked up RBI singles in the frame to make it a 5-2 ballgame.

At the plate, Rodriguez stood out on Wednesday. The first basemen went 3-4 with a double and an RBI. He was the only Hammerheads player to have multiple hits in the contest.

As mentioned, the starters both got off to hot starts. For Jupiter, it was Cole Kirschsieper on the mound. The former 12th-round draft pick by the Marlins pitched six strong innings and earned his fifth win of the season. The Illinois product added five strikeouts to his season total as well.

Jupiter's impressive bullpen play continued as Yeremin Lara and Evan Taylor combined for three scoreless innings. Lara allowed two hits in two innings pitched, while Taylor pitched a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts. Taylor earned his fifth save of the season.

