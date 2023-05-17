Rincon Walks off Marauders with Ninth-Inning Blast

CLEARWATER, FL - After the Bradenton Marauders (20-15) tied the game up in the ninth, Bryan Rincon took a 2-0 pitch deep to right field in a 5-4 walkoff victory for the Clearwater Threshers (25-9) on Wednesday afternoon at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers look for their third-straight win on Thursday night in a rematch against the Marauders.

Jordan Viars started off the scoring with a solo home run to right centerfield that landed in the berm to give the Threshers a 1-0 lead in the first. Cade Fergus led off the second with a double to left center and Marauders Starter Owen Kellington walked Cole Moore. Freylin Minyety singled to load the bases before Erick Brito drove Fergus home on a sacrifice fly to right. Rincon added another run with a double to right that made it 3-0 Threshers.

Ryan Leitch led off the fourth with a walk and moved to third on a double by Freylin Minyety. Brito loaded the bases on a four-pitch walk before Marauders reliever Joshua Loeschorn balked to score Leitch and extend the Threshers lead to 4-0.

Nick Cimillo put the Marauders on the board in the seventh, with a solo home run that cut the Threshers lead to 4-1. Termarr Johnson added two runs on a double in the eighth but was thrown out trying to advance to third, keeping the Clearwater lead at 4-3.

Bradenton tied it up at four on a two-out single by Jesus Castillo in the top of the ninth. With one out in the bottom ninth Bryan Rincon walked it off for the Threshers with a walkoff blast off of Bradenton reliever Yunior Thibo to secure the victory for the Threshers in a 5-4 win.

Gabriel Cotto tossed 5.0 shutout innings with one hit and three walks allowed and five strikeouts in a no-decision. Jaydenn Estanista tossed 2.1 innings with three runs allowed on two hits, four walks and one strikeout. Wesley Moore (3-0) earned the win after a blown save in the ninth, allowing one run on three hits with one walk and three strikeouts.

Rincon's ninth-inning homer was the fifth walkoff win for the Threshers in May... It was Clearwater's first walkoff home run of the season... Rincon tied his season high with two hits and two runs... Two of his three home runs have been go-ahead blasts... Cotto pitched 5.0 shutout innings in his Threshers debut... The Threshers hit multiple homers in back-to-back games for the first time this season... The Threshers resume their six-game homestand against the Bradenton Marauders (Single-A, Pittsburgh Pirates) on Thursday, May 18th ... First pitch is at 6:30 PM... You can purchase tickets for the Threshers season at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457.

