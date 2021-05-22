Jupiter Rallies in the Ninth Inning for Win

A big ninth inning rally propels the Hammerheads to a 5-4 win over the Daytona Tortugas on Friday night. Jupiter scored four runs in the top of the ninth to complete the comeback.

The Tortugas got off to a hot start and scored three runs in the first inning. After tacking on one more run in the second, Daytona wouldn't score again. Jupiter's starter, George Soriano, only allowed two of the four runs and struck out five batters in his second start of the season.

Following Soriano, Jupiter's bullpen pitched five innings of shutout baseball. Geremy Galindez was first out of the pen, and he pitched a perfect inning with one strikeout. Next up was Tommy Eveld, who is still on a rehab assignment with the Hammerheads. The 27-year-old allowed two hits and struck out three batters in two innings of work.

Finally, Jupiter called upon Justin Sterner. The BYU alum continues to impress, this time pitching two hitless innings while striking out five. The righty earned the win, his second of the season, and now sports a 1.13 ERA in 2021.

The Hammerheads got on the board in the fourth inning thanks to a solo home run by Cameron Barstad. It was the first homer of the season for the 20-year-old catcher from California.

The offense would stay quiet until the top of the ninth inning. Federico Polanco started the inning with a lead-off single, which was then followed by a Barstad walk. With runners on first and second, Troy Johnston hit a single to center field, scoring Polanco. The Hammerheads would later load the bases after a walk to Sean Reynolds. Another walk, this time to Nasim Nunez, would score a run and make it a 3-4 game. Osiris Johnson gave the Hammerheads the lead on a two-run single to center field.

After Sterner struck out the side to close the game, the Hammerheads could celebrate.

Jupiter and Daytona will be back in action on Saturday night with the series all tied-up at two. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm from Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

