Pitching Struggles, Offense Stagnant in Marauders Loss

BRADENTON, Fla. - The Marauders were unable to climb out of an early five-run deficit Friday night and fell to the Lakeland Flying Tigers, 9-2, at LECOM Park.

Nick Quintana put Lakeland (8-8) in an early lead with a two-run single in the first inning off Domingo Gonzalez (0-2). The Flying Tigers built their lead to 5-0 in the second on a two-run homer by Eric de la Rosa and a solo shot by Gage Workman.

Gonzalez took the loss for the Marauders (8-8), surrendering five runs (four earned) on six hits over just two innings.

Bradenton fought back in the bottom of the second, as Jase Bowen beat out an infield single and Hudson Head followed by slugging his first home run of the season to right field, bringing the Marauders within three runs.

But the offense managed just four scattered hits the rest of the way, as Lakeland starter Adam Wolf (2-1) delivered five strong innings before giving way to Isrrael de la Cruz (three scoreless innings) and Bryce Tassin (one scoreless) to complete the game.

Three of four Marauders relievers, meanwhile, were touched for at least one run the rest of the way. Parker Brahms allowed an RBI-single to Cooper Johnson in the fourth, Brennan Malone gave up a pair of runs on a single and a double-play grounder in the eighth, and right-hander Enmanuel Mejia allowed an unearned run on an error in the ninth in his Bradenton debut.

Marauders catcher Endy Rodriguez provided bright spots defensively, throwing out two attempted base stealers for Lakeland at second base.

The series continues Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at LECOM Park. RHP J.C. Flowers will start for the Marauders against Lakeland RHP Gio Arriera.

