Jupiter Drops Slugfest to Clearwater

May 25, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







The Jupiter Hammerheads drop Wednesday's slugfest 9-8 to the Clearwater Threshers at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Jupiter and Clearwater have now each won one game in the six-game series.

Both teams tallied a pair of runs in the first inning. For Jupiter, it was back-to-back solo home runs that knotted things up at two. First, it was Osiris Johnson with an exit velocity of 104 MPH to left-center field. It was the third homer of the season for the Marlins' No. 24 overall prospect. Following Johnson was Zach Zubia with his third shot of the year.

Heading into the bottom of the fourth, the Threshers had tacked on four more runs, three of which came in the top of the frame. The Hammerheads would respond with three runs in the fourth as well. Javeon Cody singled with the bases loaded to score a run. Then, Zubia scored again, this time on a wild pitch. Finally, a Joey Wendle grounder scored Cameron Barstad to cut the Threshers' lead to 6-5.

In the sixth, Wendle, who recently started a rehab assignment with Jupiter, hit a two-run double to right field. With a 7-6 lead, the Hammerheads would let Clearwater retake the lead in the seventh. The Threshers scored a pair to make it an 8-7 game. The Threshers would add another in the eighth to make it 9-7 going into the final frame.

In the ninth, the Hammerheads had their chance and cut the deficit to one with an RBI single from Johnson. Unfortunately, the Hammerheads couldn't score a runner from third to extend the game.

The Hammerheads had three big leaguers play on Wednesday as Richard Bleier, Joey Wendle, and Jon Berti continued their rehab assignments. Bleier pitched a scoreless inning but allowed two walks on the night. Wendle finished his evening 2-3 with three RBIs. Berti would go hitless Wednesday and end 0-3.

The Hammerheads and Threshers will square off again on Thursday at RDCS. Come out to the ballpark and enjoy Thirsty Thursday with $1, $2, $3 beers, and $1 soft drinks!

