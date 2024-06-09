June 9 - Minnesota Lynx vs Seattle Storm Postgame Notes

Lynx Notes

Kayla McBride had another spectacular performance this evening, finishing the game with a season-high 32 points on 9-of-13 from the field, including 7-of-10 from the three, and 7-of-7 from the charity stripe. She added two rebounds and one assist in 32:14 minutes of action. This marks her second 30+ point game of the season (sixth career).

With her eight made-threes on Friday against Phoenix added to this evening's seven, McBride officially tied Diana Taurasi (2020) for most-made threes in two consecutive games with a grand total of 15. They are the only two players to have 7+ made three-point field goals in consecutive games.

McBride becomes the fourth player in WNBA history with 30+ points and 10+ three-point attempts to shoot 65%+ from the field, 70%+ from the three and 100% from the line (Becky Hammon, Diana Taurasi, Satou Sabally) per Across the Timeline.

McBride has now amassed 4,447 career points after this evening, officially surpassing Jia Perkins for 34th on the all-time WNBA scoring list.

Napheesa Collier turned in another solid performance for Minnesota, finishing the game with 19 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, one steal and a block in 35:23 minutes of action. This marks her seventh 15+ point/10+ rebound game of the season (31st career).

Olivia époupa led the bench's efforts, adding career-highs with eight rebounds and seven assists in 14:08 minutes to push Minnesota's efforts. She becomes only the second rookie reserve in WNBA history to tally 8+ rebounds and 7+ assists in a single game, joining Natasha Lacy (May 25, 2010 vs. Phoenix) in this feat.

Alanna Smith added to the efforts with seven points, including 5-of-6 from the free throw line, three rebounds and a career-high seven assists across 27:52 minutes of action.

Storm Notes

Jewell Loyd led the effort for Seattle, contributing 25 points, seven rebounds, and three assists in 37:06 minutes.

Next Game

The Lynx will head to Las Vegas to take on the Aces for their final Commissioner's Cup game on Tuesday, June 11, at Michelob ULTRA Arena. Tip is scheduled for 9pm CT and will air on Bally Sports North Extra and NBA TV and can be heard on the iHeartRadio/Lynx App.

