June 1, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

NINTH INNING RALLY FALLS FLAT The Portland Sea Dogs fell to the Somerset Patriots 4-2 yesterday despite a ninth inning rally. Jeisson Rosario blasted a two-run home run in the bottom of the second inning for Somerset to take the early 2-0 lead. A sacrifice fly by T.J. Rumfield in the bottom of the third scored another and Somerset led 3-0. Somerset led 4-0 after a lead off solo home run by Mickey Gasper in the bottom of the fifth inning. Portland got on the board in the top of the ninth after Niko Kavadas was hit by pitch with the bases loaded to bring Tyler McDonough in to score. One more run came across after Chase Meidroth grounded into a force out allowing enough time for Ceddanne Rafaela to score but Portland trailed, 4-2.

YORKE STAYS PRODUCTIVE AT THE PLATE Nick Yorke had a multi-hit day at the plate yesterday going three-for-five with a double and a pair of singles to extend his on-base streak to twelve games. Yorke leads the team with 12 multi-hit games this season. During his 12 game on-base streak, he is batting .383 (18-47) with two doubles, a triple and two home runs. He has scored nine runs while driving in eight.

MAYER'S DOUBLE-A DEBUT Boston's No. 1 prospect Marcelo Mayer made his Double-A debut with Portland yesterday. He hit into three groundouts and struck out twice. Defensively, he did not commit an error and turned a double play.

HOW DID THE 'DOGS FARE IN MAY As a team, the Sea Dogs hits .242 in the month of May with 37 doubles, three triples and 28 home runs. They also recorded a .335 OBP. Nick Yorke the way with a .295 batting average while Corey Rosier finished batting .293 during May. Niko Kavadas led the team with eight home runs and a .420 OBP. Luis Guerrero led the team with a 0.77 ERA in nine appearances. He tossed 11.2 innings allowing one run on four hits while walking six and striking out five. Brendan Nail made six appearances for Portland (including four starts) and recorded a 1.35 ERA with just two earned runs allowed in 13.1 innings of work.

ROSTER MOVES Prior to tonight's game, RHP Sterling Sharp was activated off the Injured List and will be starting for Portland. To make room on the roster, LHP Skylar Arias was placed on the Development List. Arias has made 11 appearances for the Sea Dogs and is 1-0 with a 4.26 ERA. In 19.0 innings, he allowed 10 runs (nine earned) on 13 hits while walking 14 and striking out 26.

WHERE DO WE STAND Despite the loss yesterday, the Sea Dogs remain in first place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League. They have a 4.5 game lead on the second place Somerset Patriots while the New Hampshire Fisher Cats are in third place, 6.5 games behind Portland. The Erie SeaWolves are in first place of the Southwest Division.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June, 1992 - Dan Burke, President and CEO for Capital Cities/ABC, files an application with the Eastern League to establish a franchise in Portland. Burke is one of 13 applicants for the two new Double-A teams as a result of the National League's expansion.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Sterling Sharp will take the mound for the Sea Dogs tonight. He was activated off the Injured List prior to tonight's game. He last pitched for Portland on May 19th against the Hartford Yard Goats at Dunkin' Park. Sharp tossed 3.0 innings allowing one run on three hits while walking one and striking out two.

