Senators Edge Baysox 6-5
June 1, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators beat the Bowie Baysox 6-5 Thursday night at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie. Harrisburg fell behind 2-0 before rallying to tie the game then trailed 3-2 before taking the lead in the sixth inning. One of the three home runs came off the bat of James Wood, his first double-A home run. Frankie Tostado and José Sánchez also homered in the game.
The Big Play
With the Senators trailing 3-2 in the sixth inning, Donovan Casey reached on an error which brought Frankie Tostado to the plate. Tostado golfed a pitch over the right field fence giving the Senators a 4-3 lead.
On Capitol Hill
Jackson Rutledge earned the win, his fifth, going five innings allowing three runs. He struck out six and walked two.
Garvin Alston allowed two runs on four hits in 1.1 innings of work... Reid Schaller allowed three hits but no runs in 1.2 innings of work... Joel Peguero notched his eighth save pitching a scoreless ninth inning.
With the Gavel
The Senators had at least one hit in every inning Thursday night... Frankie Tostado went 3-for-5 with a home run, 2 RBI's and he scored two runs... James Wood homered and singled in the game... Robert Hassell III had two hits in the game... José Sánchez homered in the game.
Filibusters
With the win, the Senators are 5-4 through the first nine games of the road trip... They stayed 2.5 games behind Erie in the race for the first half crown... The three home runs equals a season high for the Senators set last week in Reading.
On the Docket
The Senators and Bowie Baysox play game four of their six-game series at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie Friday at 7:05 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Stations 96.5 FM, 95.3 FM, and 1400 AM beginning at 6:50 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from June 1, 2023
- Squirrels Unable to Climb out of Early Hole in 9-1 Loss - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Hartford Comes Alive Late to Beat Akron 4-3 in 10 - Akron RubberDucks
- Senators Edge Baysox 6-5 - Harrisburg Senators
- Wilson and Podkul Shine as Reading Wins Slugfest - Reading Fightin Phils
- Ponies' Rally Comes Up Short Against Curve In Wild Game In Altoona - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- 11 Unanswered Runs In Patriots' 7-0 Comeback - Somerset Patriots
- Early Lead Doesn't Hold as Portland Falls Again in Somerset - Portland Sea Dogs
- Dugan Darnell Pitches Yard Goats to Victory in Extras - Hartford Yard Goats
- Bullpen Carries Curve to Victory in Back-And-Forth Affair - Altoona Curve
- Montero's Sparking Start Helps Erie Cruise Past Richmond - Erie SeaWolves
- June 1, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Harrisburg Senators Stories
- Senators Edge Baysox 6-5
- Senators End Streak With Win Over Baysox
- Baysox Edge Senators 3-2
- Harrisburg Senators Top Reading Fightin Phils
- Senators Surge past Reading