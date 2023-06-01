Senators Edge Baysox 6-5

The Harrisburg Senators beat the Bowie Baysox 6-5 Thursday night at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie. Harrisburg fell behind 2-0 before rallying to tie the game then trailed 3-2 before taking the lead in the sixth inning. One of the three home runs came off the bat of James Wood, his first double-A home run. Frankie Tostado and José Sánchez also homered in the game.

The Big Play

With the Senators trailing 3-2 in the sixth inning, Donovan Casey reached on an error which brought Frankie Tostado to the plate. Tostado golfed a pitch over the right field fence giving the Senators a 4-3 lead.

On Capitol Hill

Jackson Rutledge earned the win, his fifth, going five innings allowing three runs. He struck out six and walked two.

Garvin Alston allowed two runs on four hits in 1.1 innings of work... Reid Schaller allowed three hits but no runs in 1.2 innings of work... Joel Peguero notched his eighth save pitching a scoreless ninth inning.

With the Gavel

The Senators had at least one hit in every inning Thursday night... Frankie Tostado went 3-for-5 with a home run, 2 RBI's and he scored two runs... James Wood homered and singled in the game... Robert Hassell III had two hits in the game... José Sánchez homered in the game.

Filibusters

With the win, the Senators are 5-4 through the first nine games of the road trip... They stayed 2.5 games behind Erie in the race for the first half crown... The three home runs equals a season high for the Senators set last week in Reading.

On the Docket

The Senators and Bowie Baysox play game four of their six-game series at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie Friday at 7:05 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Stations 96.5 FM, 95.3 FM, and 1400 AM beginning at 6:50 p.m.

