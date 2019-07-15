Junction Drops Third Straight

The Rockies' offense went cold in the second half of Sunday's contest as they lost game one of their four-game series with Billings 6-4 at Suplizio Field.

Colin Simpson and starter Jared Horn got GJ off to a hot start as Simpson walloped a 426-foot two-run home run, his team-leading fifth of the year, in the bottom of the first while the righty allowed just one unearned run in his four-inning start.

In the fourth, Walking Cabrera and Owen Taylor extended their team's lead to 4-1 with a RBI double and a RBI single respectively.

But in the middle innings, the Mustangs jumped in front with a combined five runs in the fifth and sixth via situational hitting as the visitors converted on two sacrifice flies and two RBI groundouts to take a 6-4 lead.

Ever Moya ended up with his first loss of the year after allowing the go-ahead run and an insurance run over one inning as Grand Junction's rally amassed just four base runners after the fourth.

After tossing 2.2 innings in relief of starter Orlando Rodriquez-who recorded eight strikeouts in four innings-Frainer Aranguren earned his second win of the season as he and Manuel Cachutt dealt 3.2 scoreless to help setup Jake Stevenson for a four-out save and two strikeouts.

Now back at .500, the Rockies will toss Helcris Olivarez on Monday, with Justin McGregor manning the hill for Billings.

