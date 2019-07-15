Missoula Falls to Ogden in Series-Opener Shootout

July 15, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula Osprey News Release





MISSOULA, MT - Three Osprey home runs weren't enough to keep up with heavy-hitting Ogden, as

the Raptors (22-6) won 17-11 Sunday night over Missoula (15-13). In a game that lasted over four hours, DH Francis Martinez kept Osprey fans cheering, homering twice and scoring five in a 3-5 night. The first Martinez soared 482 feet, with his second at 468.

Idaho Falls losing to Orem keeps the Osprey tied for first in the North, now with ten games remaining until the first half concludes. Ogden continuously tried to pull away from Missoula Sunday night, who seemingly had to play catch-up all game.

The series debut saw the Raptors jump out to a three-run lead in the 1st, but Martinez would homer in the bottom of the 2nd, drawing the game to a one-run lead. This back-and-forth scoring would continue in the 3rd , with both teams scoring four runs. A big 4th frame would pace Ogden to a 12-6 lead, but the Osprey would chip away. Two runs in the bottom of the 5th and 6th held a 13-10 Ogden lead, but a four-run top of the 8th would put the Raptors out of reach, for good.

Osprey right-hander Josh McMinn (0- 1), who hadn't given up more than one run in a single outing all season, gave up seven runs on seven hits in three innings to the Raptors, striking out five.

Missoula right-fielder Tristen Carranza knocked his third homer of the season, finishing 3-4 while scoring two. First baseman Spencer Brickhouse finished identically, scoring two runs on a 3-4 night.

The four-game home series continues tomorrow night at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field for Missoula, with first pitch on Family and Military Night starting at 7:05 pm vs Ogden.

All Osprey game tickets can be purchased at the MSO Hub Box Office, located at 140 North Higgins in Downtown Missoula, online at MissoulaOsprey.com and by phone (406) 543-3300.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.