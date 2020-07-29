Jumbo Shrimp Youth Baseball Camp Returns August 10-14

July 29, 2020 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After a successful July camp in teaching the young fans of Crustacean Nation the fundamentals of baseball in a fun environment, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's Youth Baseball Camp is returning from 9 a.m.-noon during the week of August 10-14 at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Former college baseball players and Jumbo Shrimp staff members will teach children ages 5-12 right on the field of 121 Financial Ballpark. Campers will be served lunch daily upon the conclusion of camp, and each camper will receive a special camp T-shirt. Daily arrival begins at 8:30 a.m., with camp starting at 9 a.m. The cost is $200 per camper.

Camp size is limited to 30 attendees and camp groups will be divided by ages with groupings capped at 10 campers. Each group will have one coach and at least one counselor with them at all times. To register, please contact Jumbo Shrimp assistant director, ticket sales James Abbatinozzi at (904) 374-4569 or [email protected]

Campers are instructed to bring their own hats, gloves, bats, helmets, personal water bottles and flat tennis shoes - no cleats will be accepted.

In accordance with city and state health officials, face coverings are mandatory for all Jumbo Shrimp employees, coaches and counselors. Drop off/check will require all to be in face coverings and include temperature checks for all campers and all family members wishing to enter and stay to watch camp.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 29, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.