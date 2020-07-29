Jumbo Shrimp Bingo Night Returns on August 8

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's socially-distanced and cashless Bingo Night returns to 121 Financial Ballpark at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 8.

For just $10, fans will receive one beer and 10 Bingo cards - one card for each game played. Additional Bingo card books may be purchased on-site for $5 while supplies last. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., with the first Bingo game beginning at 7:30 p.m. To purchase entry in advance, fans may call the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846 or via this link.

The following prizes will be awarded to winners of the 10 Bingo Night games, with the grand prize being a customized Jumbo Shrimp jersey:

1: (Straight Line) Ronnie Van Zant Bobblehead & Jumbo Shrimp Hat

2: (X) Jumbo Shrimp Jersey

3: (T) Set of Four - Four Jumbo Shrimp Hats

4: (Baseball Diamond) Two Jumbo Shrimp Neck Pillows

5: (Straight Line) Jumbo Shrimp Hand Sanitizer

6: (Border) Two Jumbo Shrimp Neck Pillows

7: (X) Ronnie Van Zant Bobblehead & Jumbo Shrimp Hat

8: (Small Square) Jumbo Shrimp Team-Issued Bat

9: (X) Jose Fernandez Marlins Bobblehead

10: (Black Out) Jumbo Shrimp Jersey

Free parking is available in the grass lot behind the video board, with entry to the ballpark at the Third Base Gate. Entry is cashless. Additionally, no outside food or beverage is permitted. Full concessions and adult beverages will be available for purchase and also cashless, meaning guests must come prepared with card payment options. The Jumbo Shrimp Souvenir Store will also be open for card payment options.

All Jumbo Shrimp staff and guests are required to wear face coverings.

