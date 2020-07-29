New Lineup of Events Heading to Toyota Field

July 29, 2020 - Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release





Block Parties and On-Field Movie Nights have been the hits of the summer, and now the Trash Pandas are bringing a fresh, new look to upcoming socially distanced gatherings at the ballpark.

An overnight campout will accompany movie night on August 15th. For $22, campers will receive a movie ticket, popcorn and soda voucher, Sunday morning breakfast, and commemorative Trash Pandas scout patch. For attendees just coming for the film, admission is $10 for adults and $8 for children 12 & under.

Following on Sunday the 16th, "Brushes and Brunch" will take over the SportsMED Stadium Club. The event will include painting instruction (plus all supplies and a canvas to take home), two drink tickets, and brunch prepared by our executive chef. Admission is $50 per person. Those 21 and older also have the option to add bottomless mimosas for just $10.

Break out the pastel colors in your wardrobe on September 5th for Derby Day. This block party will feature a live showing of the Kentucky Derby, specialty food and drinks, on-field activities, and fireworks. Gates will open at 12 noon and tickets are $10 per person.

In addition to this trio of events, the Trash Pandas will also host the free dog-friendly "Barks & Brews" happy hour on July 31st, a "Back to School Bash" celebrating students and teachers on August 7th, plus a "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" On-Field Movie Night on August 8th.

All events at Toyota Field are CDC and Madison County compliant. Masks or facial coverings are required.

