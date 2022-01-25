Jumbo Shrimp to Hold Food & Beverage Job Fairs February 2 & 12

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's 2022 season of Affordable Family Fun on the horizon, the club has set two job fairs in February for 2022 seasonal food and beverage positions at 121 Financial Ballpark.

The Jumbo Shrimp will host job fairs from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 2 and 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday, February 12 at 121 Financial Ballpark.

The Jumbo Shrimp are seeking candidates for:

Concessions Lead

Concessions Floor Supervisor

Warehouse Coordinator

Suite Attendant

Concessions Attendant

Cook

Bartender

Warehouse Worker

Party Deck Attendant

Vending Hawker

Kitchen Utility

Kitchen Lead

Office Coordinator

Clean Team

Interested applicants may find full position descriptions and an application form at www.jaxshrimp.com. Applicants may bring a completed application to the job fair. All applicants should be prepared to interview at the job fairs and are encouraged to bring a resume and dress appropriately. Potential employees are subject to a background check and drug test.

Parking for the events will be in Lot P and applicants may enter through the Home Plate Gate at the corner of A Philip Randolph Blvd. and E. Adams St.

Open positions are for seasonal employment, including but not limited to 72 Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp home baseball games, additional stadium events and training.

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are an equal opportunity employer.

