Danks Selected to Charlotte Baseball Round Table of Honor in 2022

January 25, 2022 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - Jordan Danks, the all-time hits leader in Charlotte Knights franchise history, has been selected to the Charlotte Baseball Round Table of Honor. An on-field induction ceremony will take place this season before a Charlotte Knights game at Truist Field.

Originally drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the seventh round of the 2008 MLB June Amateur Draft, Danks played parts of five seasons with the Knights from 2010 to 2014. During that time, he earned a Rawlings Gold Glove Award in 2011 and was named to the All-Knight Stadium Team in 2013. On August 1, 2014, Danks recorded his 440th career hit with the Knights, shattering Joe Borchard's franchise record for hits. The hit -- a two-run home run -- cemented his legacy with the Knights as the club's most decorated offensive player in franchise history.

For his career with the Knights, Danks currently holds the franchise record for hits (449) and is also the all-time franchise leader in games played (463), runs scored (250), walks (215) and at-bats (1,682). In addition, he is tied for first in triples (12) and ranks second all-time in doubles (95) and second in RBI (222). He is one of just two players in the club's franchise history to compile 1,600+ at bats and 400+ games played (Joe Borchard is the other).

Danks appeared in parts of four seasons at the major league level with the Chicago White Sox (2012-14) and Philadelphia Phillies (2015). He made his major league debut on June 7, 2012 with the White Sox. A day later, he collected his first career major league hit. Overall, he played in 184 games in the majors.

The Knights held an on-field ceremony for Jordan Danks in 2014 after he broke the team's all-time hits record.

The Charlotte Knights revived the Charlotte Baseball Hall of Fame and renamed it the Charlotte Baseball Round Table of Honor in 2016. The team held an induction ceremony on two occasions that year and inducted three members into the inaugural Class of 2016. On July 13, 2016, the Knights inducted Charlie Manuel and Jim Thome at the 2016 Triple-A Baseball All-Star Game Luncheon. On September 4, 2016, Frances Crockett earned induction during an on-field ceremony.

Since then, five more members have earned induction, including Don Beaver (2017), Drungo LaRue Hazewood (2017), Brian Daubach (2018), Joe Borchard (2019) and Billy McMillon (2020). With the season cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19, and on-field ceremonies limited in 2021, the Knights will formally hold an induction ceremony for McMillon in the near future.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from January 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.