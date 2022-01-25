Etherton Strong vs. HOF Inductee Ortiz

LOUISVILLE, KY - David Ortiz was the lone player elected to the MLB Hall of Fame Tuesday night. Interestingly enough, the all-time great slugger struggled against Louisville Bats pitching coach Seth Etherton during the duo's respective MLB careers.

Etherton held the Hall of Famer to 1-for-5 with three strikeouts during their lifetime matchup. Etherton's three punchouts of Ortiz were the most against any batter the hurler faced during his time in the Majors (23-game career).

After taking over at the helm of the Louisville Bats' pitching staff last season, Louisville hurlers established a franchise record with 1,219 strikeouts during the 2021 campaign.

