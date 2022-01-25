IronPigs to Host Reading Fightin Phils in Exhibition Game

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs will host the Reading Fightin Phils in an exhibition game at Coca-Cola Park on Sunday, April 3. First pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m. and gates will open at 5 p.m.

All tickets to the game will be General Admission, granting fans access to the Field Level seating bowl on a first come, first-serve basis. All IronPigs Full Bacon, USA members will receive one complimentary ticket for each seat in their account. All other tickets are just $9 and are available online.

One hundred percent of the ticket revenue from the exhibition game will benefit IronPigs Charities presented by Air Products. IronPigs Charities is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to providing educational and recreational opportunities for Lehigh Valley youth.

The Phillies' top affiliates are separated by a mere 40 miles on U.S. Highway 222 - and both are located within 70 miles of Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

There will also be complimentary parking at Coca-Cola Park for all fans. As stated above, Full Season Bacon, USA Members (Club, Suite, Front Row, Field Level) will have the benefit of receiving a complimentary General Admission ticket (granting access to Field Level seating bowl on a first come, first-serve basis) per ticket on the account. Please note that while Club Level season ticket holders will receive a complimentary General Admission ticket for the exhibition game, the Club Level will be closed.

